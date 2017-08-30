Nordstrom Expands Omnichannel Pilot Program

Nordstrom (Seattle) announced it is expanding its pilot program that allows customers to reserve products online and then try them on in stores.

The service began with six U.S. stores and now will be available in 43 locations. This expansion follows findings that customers who tried the service were repeat users.

Part of the retailer's omnichannel push, the service is offered through the Nordstrom app, which will notify customers when their selections are available in store and, once they arrive in store, which dressing room has been reserved for them to try on the items, reports Business Insider.