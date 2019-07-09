Nordstrom to Hire 1200 Employees

Department store retailer prepares to open NYC flagship in October
Posted July 9, 2019

Nordstrom (HQ) is looking to hire 1200 “customer-obsessed” employees for its new New York City flagship, scheduled to open in late October, according to a press release. Available positions were posted yesterday at careers.nordstrom.com.

"The opening of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship is a significant milestone in our company's history," said 
Jamie Nordstrom, President of Stores, Nordstrom. "We're putting together a world-class team of results-driven individuals who love to sell fashion and make customers feel good. We hire the best people and are proud to have a reputation for service."

New hires will participate in training and development along with team-building activities. The store will host hiring events for potential applicants in the second and third weeks of August.

 

