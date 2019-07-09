Nordstrom to Hire 1200 Employees

Nordstrom (HQ) is looking to hire 1200 “customer-obsessed” employees for its new New York City flagship, scheduled to open in late October, according to a press release. Available positions were posted yesterday at careers.nordstrom.com.
"The opening of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship is a significant milestone in our company's history," said
New hires will participate in training and development along with team-building activities. The store will host hiring events for potential applicants in the second and third weeks of August.