Nordstrom Hires Technology Chief

Nordstrom (Seattle) has named Edmond Mesrobian its new Chief Technology Officer. He succeeds Kumar Srinivasan who stepped down from the position in January 2017.

In his new role, Mesrobian will support all aspects of Nordstrom’s technology, particularly those that “meet the evolving needs of customers,” according to Chain Store Age.

Mesrobian joins the company from supermarket chain Tesco (Welwyn Garden City, U.K.), where he focused on strengthening the company’s technological capabilities and creating innovative solutions for customers. He was also Chief Technology Officer for Expedia (Bellevue, Wash.).