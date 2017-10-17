Nordstrom Introduces an Experiential Concept in Los Angeles

This month, Seattle-based Nordstrom is introducing a 3000-square-foot experiential concept in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood. The location will be devoid of dedicated inventory, instead featuring service-focused offerings such as personal stylists to curate wardrobe options; on-site alterations and tailoring; returns, buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS), and curbside pickup; the brand’s Trunk Club service; and refreshments and manicure services. “Finding new ways to engage with customers on their terms is more important to us now than ever,” said Shea Jenson, Nordstrom svp, customer experience, in a release.

This store opening originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.