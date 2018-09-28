Nordstrom Local Expands in L.A.

Nordstrom (Seattle) announced that is expanding its Nordstrom Local services throughout Los Angeles with the addition of two neighborhood hubs.

The company opened its first Nordstrom Local in the city on Melrose Avenue in October 2017. Now it is adding Nordstrom Local Brentwood and Nordstrom Local Downtown Los Angeles to bring unique services and design aesthetics to shoppers in and around the city.

According to a press release, the hubs feature a variety of customer-centric services such as online pickup and returns for Nordstrom orders, personal stylist consultations, as well as drycleaning services and gift wrapping in partnership with Chicago-based Paper Source.

The hubs will be furnished by Anthropologie Home (Philadelphia) but will be uniquely styled. For instance, the Brentwood hub will feature a feminine aesthetic with copper lighting, curved furniture and wood accents. The Downtown hub will feature an industrial style with exposed ducts, deep saturated colors and woven wall art. It will also feature an on-site barber shop.