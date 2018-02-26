Nordstrom May Become Private

Nordstrom (Seattle) is working to strike a deal with investors to take the company private prior to its earnings meeting this Thursday, March 1. The company has met with investors to discuss financing for a bid, said sources, who remain private, to CNBC.

The deal has substantial challenges ahead, reportedly since the retailer has yet to pull together a financing package. It is in the process of finalizing the offer, however.

Members of the Nordstrom family group, which owns 31.2 percent of the company, believe that privatizing would be beneficial given how challenging the public market has been on retailers amid the changing retail landscape.