Nordstrom Names Chief Accounting Officer

Nordstrom (Seattle) has named Kelley Hall as its new chief accounting officer.

Most recently, Hall served as vp and cfo for Nike’s Enterprise Operations (Beaverton, Ore.) where she led finance teams supporting a number of business groups, including supply chain, technology and procurement, according to a press release.

"We constantly strive to bring top talent to Nordstrom and are thrilled to have someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Kelley join the company," said Anne Bramman, Nordstrom ceo. "Kelley's approach to our finance work, great leadership style and ability to develop and support teams will help us achieve our long-term business goals."