Nordstrom Plans More Local Stores

Seattle-based Nordstrom is planning to open two additional smaller-format, inventory-free stores in Los Angeles, and potentially expanding into New York. The outposts, called Local, specialize in offering experiential services rather than an abundance of merchandise.

The department store brand launched the first of its kind Local store in LA last fall. The additional sites will be formatted like the first, sized at approximately 3000 square feet, offering a nail salon, a beer and wine bar, tailoring services and fitting rooms, according to CNBC. The stores will not actually sell merchandise; instead, they act as showrooms for items to be purchased online.

With a smaller footprint, the locations are better able to cater more specifically to their surrounding areas. The company plans to scale and “reimagine the shopping experience” to provide customers with “more convenient services and access to more products,” said Ken Worzel, Nordstrom.com President and Chief Digital Officer, in a statement released by the company.