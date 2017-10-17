Nordstrom Puts Plans on Hold

Will remain public until after holidays
Nordstrom (Seattle) has announced that it will wait to go private as a company until after the holiday season.

The Nordstrom family has reportedly considered partnering with private equity firm Leonard Green Partners (Los Angeles) to execute a deal that could be worth $10 billion, according to Fortune. Nordstrom shares are down 33 percent from a 52-week high.

The department store recently opened a new Canadian store, and is about to open its first New York, N.Y., location, and has greatly expanded its Rack discount locations. 

