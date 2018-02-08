Nordstrom Readies Men’s Store

Nordstrom (Seattle) will open its first standalone men’s store later this year in New York. In advance of that opening, the retailer has launched an advertising campaign to introduce consumers to the store.

“Looking Forward” is a national advertising campaign that includes taglines such as “Looking Forward to Delivering in a NY Minute” and “Looking Forward to Making Sure the Shoe Fits.”

The campaign also features nine Nordstrom employees (including salespeople and a tailor) in its imagery, which is intended to inspire the discovery of new fashion and experiences, according to Footwear News.