Nordstrom Recently Debuted its Flagship Dedicated to Menswear

Nordstrom (Seattle) recently opened the doors to its first New York flagship dedicated to menswear, footwear and accessories. The 47,000-square-foot space includes an exclusive merchandise concept from Comme des Garçons (Tokyo), as well as designer shops from Calvin Klein (New York), Balenciaga (Paris), Valentino (Milan) and others. Responding to customer demand for personalization, the store will house a Levi’s Tailor Shop (San Francisco) along with a “custom suit visualizer” that enables users to digitally create made-to-measure suits. Visually, the store features an all-glass façade that welcomes natural light and an open, flexible floor plan for an evolving experience.

This store opening originally appeared in the May 2018 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.