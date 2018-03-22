Nordstrom Remains Public

Nordstrom (Seattle) says it will remain in the public arena and talks to take the company private by the founding family have ended.

The Nordstrom family group included the company’s Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, and Erik B. Nordstrom; President of Stores James F. Nordstrom; Chairman Emeritus Bruce A. Nordstrom; and Anne E. Gittinger. The group began discussions last year about acquiring the company and taking it private.

The company’s special committee said that the two sides were not able to agree on an acceptable price. Earlier this month, the family group submitted an offer of $50 a share.

According to Chain Store Age, “The decision by the special committee to end discussions with the family about taking the retailer private comes amid increased caution by lenders to make big investments in retail acquisitions, which often result in the acquired companies being saddled with a heavy debt load.”