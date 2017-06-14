Nordstrom Teams with Nike for Shoe Design

Olivia Kim, the vp of creative projects at Nordstrom (Seattle), has teamed up with Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) to design her own Cortez running shoe for the company.

The shoe will begin being sold on Saturday within select Nordstrom stores in Seattle, Chicago, Vancouver and Toronto that feature the Nordstrom x Nike sneaker boutique shops-in-shops. It will also be offered in a one-day pop-up in Los Angeles.

The shoe features a swipe of pale pink on its midsole, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“I’ve been wearing Nikes since I was a kid and the Senorita Cortez from the late Seventies was the first Cortez I remember,” Kim said. “For the 45th anniversary of Cortez and as a tribute to the sneaker, I wanted to reinterpret it with some original elements but flower it with a bit of 2017.”