Nordstrom Unveils New Concept

Nordstrom (Seattle) is opening Nordstrom Local, a new retail concept, in West Hollywood.

The 3000-square-foot location, which is 46 times smaller than its department stores, will have dressing rooms and serve beverages, but have no inventory, according to a press release. Instead, personal stylists will collect items from other Nordstrom stores and customers can use their Local to try them on.

"As the retail landscape continues to transform at an unprecedented pace, the one thing we know that remains constant is that customers continue to value great service, speed and convenience," said Shea Jensen, Nordstrom senior vp of customer experience. "We know there are more and more demands on a customer's time and we wanted to offer our best services in a convenient location to meet their shopping needs. Finding new ways to engage with customers on their terms is more important to us now than ever."