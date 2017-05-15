The North Face Gets New Exec

The North Face’s parent company, VF Corp. (Greensboro, N.C.), announced it has appointed Arne Arens as its new global brand president.

Arens joined The North Face in 2010, leading the EMEA brand. In his most recent position as general manager of the Americas, he managed the brand’s Americas business and strategic initiatives for sales, merchandising and the direct-to-consumer business.

“Arne has continuously demonstrated his strong leadership skills and ability to drive value for The North Face brand,” Scott Baxter, vp, VF and group president, outdoor & action sports Americas, said in a press release. “I am confident that Arne’s passion for and deep understanding of the outdoor marketplace, coupled with his management expertise and operational agility, make him ideally suited to unlock new opportunities and accelerate growth for The North Face around the world.”