The North Face Plans Women’s Stores

The North Face (Alameda, Calif.) announced that it will open two women-specific stores in 2018 as part of an increased commitment to representing and supporting women.

One store will be located in Edina, Minn., and will focus on the brand’s running and training apparel. The second store will be located in San Francisco and will feature the brand’s various product lines including running, mountain and urban-focused merchandise.

The announcement coincided with an announcement regarding the company’s dedication to presenting women as well as men in all of its future advertising and content, including a new campaign celebrating the stories of female explorers and athletes.

The company also announced a multi-year collaboration with Girl Scouts of the USA (New York), according to Chain Store Age.