Nostalgic Notes: Days Gone By

Throwback Thursday (#TBT), Flashback Friday (#FBF), and endless options to apply a filter to a photo to resemble "days gone by" are at everyone's fingertips. The concept of nostalgia is proven to engage an audience and have them linger on a page a bit longer, so it’s easy to see how the same principles can be said to improve dwell time within a retail environment. The retail nostalgia formula is quite simple: Fond and happy memories equal positive and engaged responses and increased dwell times within stores.

Think of the number of times a specific song came on and instantly transported you back in time to that dance in the high school gym. That same trigger that evokes a small grin and warm feeling can be used, physiologically, to captivate a potential consumer. But what if that high school dance had some not so pleasant memories attached to it? Of course! Not all memories of days gone by are happy, sugarcoated ones, so it is important to note that using nostalgia can also be a bit risky. And, at times, if not done in a true, authentic way, the consumer may see right through it, and in turn, may not be too impressed. No retailer can be all things to all people, so having the right amount of hints of nostalgia in a retail space, when done in line with a brand, can produce valuable results.

Analytics and data offer concrete evidence that something is working, or when it isn’t working. But that need for good old-fashioned one-on-one time, when the retailer actually meets the consumer face-to-face, is something that has made all the difference in the success of a brand, one that has immediate results. Being able to share stories and fond memories can quickly translate into an opportunity to ask for feedback and tailor individuals’ personalized shopping experiences. Nostalgia is a tool that can be used to help bring that opportunity forward. It doesn't mean covering a room top to bottom in shag carpeting (in hopes of having a big sit-in where everyone hangs out in the space for hours and hours talking about peace and love), but perhaps that new expansion has hints of wooden paneling that are reminiscent of a 1975 rec room. It needs to be something subtle, authentic, and above all else, fun, while making an impression … or a new memorable moment.

Nostalgia can make people feel that their lives have roots and continuity. It can make them feel good about themselves and their relationships. It provides a texture to life and gives strength to move forward. Nostalgia has been shown to counteract loneliness, boredom and anxiety. It makes people more generous to strangers and more tolerant of outsiders. Couples feel closer and look happier when they’re sharing nostalgic memories. We urge retailers to tap into the endless examples of iconic symbols from each era of the past, and perhaps taking one and using it as a jumping-off point for the next store interior, store refresh or full redesign, may just be a winning concept!

Don't miss Karen and Diane's session at VMSD's International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Sept. 5-8, in New Orleans. Their hands-on workshop, "Nostalgic Notes: Think, Pair, Share," taking place Thursday, Sept. 9, at 1:35 p.m., will focus on an audience-centric design challenge using the idea of "nostalgia" as the main ingredient. For more information about their session and others, visit irdconline.com.