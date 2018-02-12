NRF Forecasts Strong Retail Year

The National Retail Federation (Washington, D.C.) announced last week that it expects retail sales to rise this year. The industry group said that due to an improving economy and tax cuts, retail should expect to see a 3.8 percent to 4.4 percent increase in sales.

The group purports that shoppers will part more willingly with discretionary income once they feel that recent tax cuts are permanent, according to the Herald-Tribute.

The forecasted boost comes just after the retail industry experienced the biggest holiday sales increase since 2010. Online and non-store sales were included in the overall sales predictions and are expected to rise by 10 percent to 12 percent.