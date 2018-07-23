NRF Signs ‘American Workers’ Pledge

The National Retail Federation (Washington, D.C.) is voicing its support for the Trump administration’s “Pledge to America’s Workers,” signing the pledge last week during a workforce development event at the White House.

NRF has pledged to create “enhanced career opportunities” for 250,000 individuals over the next five years through its foundation’s RISE Up and student programs. The organization plans to expand training and credentialing programs for college students and others with barriers to employment. “We look forward to working with the administration to empower more Americans to achieve their full potential,” said NRF CEO Matthew Shay in a statement released by the company.

NRF was one of more than 20 companies invited to the Capitol to sign the pledge, which was coupled with an executive order signed by President Trump, along with an external advisory board, to establish the National Council for the American Worker.