Office Depot Debuts New Loyalty Program

Office Depot (Boca Raton, Fla.) has debuted a new loyalty program, “Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards Everything.” The program is an update to Office Depot’s previous program and follows a year-long pilot program that the company tested in several markets as they worked to redesign the program.

Thanks to customer feedback, the new program no longer is tied to a physical loyalty card but instead is integrated into its mobile app. Expanded benefits now include earning 2 percent back on all purchases made as well as no minimum thresholds to redeem reward dollars. Points can be redeemed Office Depot and OfficeMax stores as well as online.

Shoppers who spend more can qualify for a VIP tier within the program that provides free delivery with no minimum purchase as well as a higher percentage back on specific purchases, such as ink and toner, reports Chain Store Age.