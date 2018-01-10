Office Depot Hires Cfo

Office Depot (Boca Raton, Fla.) announced that it has hired a new chief financial officer: Joseph Lower assumed the role yesterday that was vacated by Stephan Hare, who retired after four years in the role.

Lower joins the company from B/E Aerospace (Wellington, Fla.), where he served as vp and cfo. He also previously worked for Boeing Co. (Chicago) for 12 years as vp of business development and strategy and as an investment banker.

According to South Florida Business Journal, Office Depot is in the midst of refocusing itself as a technology and business services company. Lower’s expertise is expected to help the company in those efforts.