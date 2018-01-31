Office Depot Opens 'BizBox' Store

Office Depot (Boca Raton, Fla.) has opened a new flagship store concept called, “BizBox: Powered by Office Depot.”

The new store is located in Austin, Texas, and is geared toward entrepreneurs and small business owners, integrating the company’s recently launched BizBox offerings. BizBox offers end-to-end services for small to mid-sized businesses, including logo and website design, accounting services and payroll, in addition to full-service copy and printing.

This launch coincides with 14 store makeovers throughout the area, some of which also feature in-store flex workspaces. According to a press release, the company targeted Austin specifically because it is a “region ripe for growth.”

It plans to roll out similar redesigns to additional stores throughout the country in the future.