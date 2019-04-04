Office Supply Retailers Rebranding, Repositioning

Office supply retailers are repositioning themselves in effort to be seen as more than just a place to purchase copier paper and printer cartridges, according to Digiday.

Staples recently rebranded as “the worklife fulfillment company” and is planning to offer enhanced services and a line of private-label products.

“The focus on Worklife means providing services, products and solutions and an improved digital experience that allows our customers to work wherever, whenever and however they want,” a Staples spokeswoman