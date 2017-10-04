Old Meets New at Aesop's Latest NYC Store

Melbourne, Australia-based Aesop opened a new store on Columbus Avenue in New York’s Upper West Side this past June. The façade is a playful nod to the site’s previous tenant, Anel French Cleaners, a family-run, former neighborhood landmark. The 700-square-foot post is outfitted with milled pine, and its clean-lined walls and counter surfaces are paired with neutral-toned terrazzo tiling. “Extending the legacy of Anel, it offers a fresh space for the ritual of personal maintenance, restoration and renewal,” said the company in a release. Anel’s former owners hand-selected Aesop to take over the space.

This store opening originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.