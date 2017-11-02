Old Navy Debuts Kids’ Subscription Boxes

Old Navy (San Francisco) has launched a subscription-box service for kids, called “Super Box.”

The service, launched yesterday, doesn’t require a styling fee and offers “sharp values” on the brand’s clothing and accessories for kids. Boxes are delivered four times per year and each feature six items categorized by style, such as “sporty,” “trendy” or “classic.” Each box costs $69.99, and if shoppers keep all six items, they receive a discount on their next box.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the move is being treated as a test by the brand to innovate in this category and take advantage of the growing subscription-box trend. It hopes the convenience and surprise element of the boxes will appeal to its shoppers as it has for other brands.