Old Navy Expands Shoe Offerings

Old Navy (San Francisco) is expanding its kids' footwear strategy.

Children's and baby shoe assortments have grown by 25 percent, and 150 locations now have a dedicated “Shoe Shop,” according to Women’s Wear Daily. The combined shoe section will also include hopscotch and graphic floor mats to help with sizing in select stores.

“In thinking about opportunities for our kids business, we really believe there is a void for great quality, style and value in footwear that can coordinate with apparel with an easy one stop shopping experience,” said Andres Dorronsoro, vp and general manager, Old Navy kids and licensing.