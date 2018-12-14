Old Navy, Lyft Partner for Last Minute Shopping

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, San Francisco-based Old Navy will kick off a partnership with rideshare service Lyft (San Francisco): Shoppers who utilize the retailer’s click-and-collect service will be able to take free roundtrip Lyft rides to and from Old Navy stores. The company will offer the “Buy Online, Pickup with Lyft” promotion again on Saturday, December 22, according to a press release.

The promotion coincides with the last two shopping weekends before the Christmas holiday and is part of the retailer’s push to promote its click-and-collect services.