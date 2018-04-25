Old Navy Opening 60 Stores

Gap (San Fransico) announced plans to open 60 new Old Navy stores across North America this year. It also plans to remodel about 150 existing stores over the next few months with upgrades to fixtures, fitting rooms, bathrooms and checkout areas. About 15 of those stores will also receive full store renovations.

The announcement comes as the company increases its investment in its Old Navy banner along with Athleta and trims back its Gap and Banana Republic fleet. To that end, the company will close roughly 200 Gap and Banana Republic stores by 2020.

According to CNBC, in the company’s most recent quarter, Old Navy’s same-store sales were up 9 percent.