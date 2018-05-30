One Kings Lane Plans SoHo Flagship

One Kings Lane (New York) announced that it will open a flagship store in New York later this fall.

The store will be located in what is believed to be the oldest building in the city’s SoHo district: It is a Federal-style building that dates to 1818. According to Furniture World News, the building was originally built as a personal residence but was converted to commercial uses in 1850. By 2010, it had been updated with a glass addition, providing 3500 square feet of retail space.

“It was extremely important to us to find the right space - one that has deep roots in the local community and could provide the perfect backdrop for the storytelling we do around our product,” said the retailer’s President Debbie Propst. “As a brand that’s all about the mix, finding a space that includes some of the oldest and newest construction in SoHo is a perfect fit for us.”

This opening follows the e-commerce company’s first store opening last year, which is located in Southampton, N.Y., in a former 19th-century library.