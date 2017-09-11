One Kings Lane Pop-Up Becomes Permanent

Online home furnishings and decor retailer One Kings Lane (New York) is making its pop-up in Southampton, N.Y., permanent.

“Opening a Southampton store this past summer was ideal in terms of time and place,” One Kings Lane President Debbie Propst told Home Accents Today. “We saw it as a great way to stay top of mind with a really key audience for our brand, and test how we could engage with the people that we consider core customers. The hope was always to be able to stay longer than the season, and after the extremely strong response this summer, the transition to an extended the lease was a really natural next step for us.”

The space will undergo a redesign this fall.