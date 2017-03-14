& Other Stories Opens Flagship

Stockholm-based H&M Group’s lifestyle concept brand, & Other Stories (Stockholm), has opened its first flagship in Asia.

The 71,000-sqaure-foot store is located in Seoul, South Korea, reports Women’s Wear Daily, in the luxury shopping district, Apgujeong.

“When we started to look at potential openings and expansion, we felt that Korean women had such amazing style and are so fashion savvy,” said Public Relations Manager Elke Kieft.

& Other Stories currently operates 45 shops worldwide.