Otterbox to Debut Store

Otter Products (Fort Collins, Colo.) announced that it plans to open its first bricks-and-mortar retail store. Otter Shop is planned to open August 11 in Fort Collins, Colo., where the brand first started.

The store will feature the company’s well-known Otterbox series of protective cases as well as mobile accessories, coolers and tumblers. It will also feature products from the company’s sister brand, LifeProof, as well highlight the work of the company’s philanthropic arm, OtterCares Foundation.

The company’s chief executive officer, Jim Parke, said the location will be more than just a store. Customers will also be able to print custom pieces, and the store will also feature a vintage Jeep in which customers can have their pictures taken, reports Retail Dive.