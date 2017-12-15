Overstock May Consider Sale

Overstock.com Inc. (Salt Lake City) is considering options regarding the partial or entire sale of its company. According to The Street, the move could come sometime in the next two months.

While no details are available about all the players interested in acquiring the company, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Byrne said that two Asian firms have expressed interest in Overstock’s ability to take on Amazon (Seattle).

Other possibilities the company may consider is a sale to a brick-and-mortar retailer like Target (Minneapolis) or TJX Companies (Framingham, Mass) or buyout by a private equity firm.

The move comes as its Chief Executive Officer Patrick Byrne is interested in more deeply pursuing a project to alleviate poverty in developing countries. (That project, called De Soto, aims to create a global property database using blockchain technology.)