PacSun Names President

PacSun (Anaheim, Calif.) announced that Alfred Chang has been named the brand’s president. He previously was its Executive VP of men’s merchandising & design and Chief Brand Officer. He's been with the company since 2006, according to a press release.

In his new role, Chang will oversee the brand’s design, merchandising, marketing, retail and e-commerce functions.

In his previous functions, his involvement has been pivotal to the brand’s improvement, which has experienced consistent growth in both its menswear and womenswear divisions over the past two years.

The news follows the announcement earlier this month that PacSun and Eddie Bauer have been combined under one umbrella: PCEB.