Pandora to Open 100 Stores

Pandora Jewelry (Glostrup, Denmark) will add 100 new store locations in the U.S.

CEO Anders Colding Friis announced the expansion plans in a statement about the company's second-quarter sales. Pandora posted a 12 percent rise in Q2 sales, with Friis noting, "The retail environment in the United States remains challenging. However, our strategy has delivered a solid improvement in the performance of the concept store network."

Pandora is sold in more than 100 countries with 7700 points of sale, including more than 2200 concept stores.