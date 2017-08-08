Pandora to Open 100 Stores

Jewelry retailer looks to expand
Posted August 8, 2017
Pandora Jewelry (Glostrup, Denmark) will add 100 new store locations in the U.S.
CEO Anders Colding Friis announced the expansion plans in a statement about the company's second-quarter sales. Pandora posted a 12 percent rise in Q2 sales, with Friis noting, "The retail environment in the United States remains challenging. However, our strategy has delivered a solid improvement in the performance of the concept store network."
Pandora is sold in more than 100 countries with 7700 points of sale, including more than 2200 concept stores.