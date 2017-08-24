Panel Discussion: The Evolution of Pop-Up Retail





Pop-up stores started appearing on the retail landscape more than 10 years ago. Today these experience-rich environments have evolved into an increasing variety of formats as brands experiment with location, duration and collaboration. Is this still just a trend, or now a necessary component of a strong market strategy and real estate portfolio? In her session at IRDC 2016 in Montréal, moderator Mare Weiss, senior associate, Bergmeyer, explored the roots and evolution of pop-up retail. Explore the most innovative and freshest takes on this malleable format via a panel of experts from retail, real estate, design and management.

