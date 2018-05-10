Panera Offers Delivery

Panera Bread (Sunset Hills, Missouri) announced that it now offers delivery services in 897 cities throughout 43 U.S. states.

"Panera delivery isn't a pilot program. It's not in just a few test markets. We now offer delivery across the country," said Panera’s Chief Executive Officer Blaine Hurst.

Customers can place orders digitally through the brand’s app or website. The company aims to employ its own delivery drivers in every market and, thus far, has provided 13,000 jobs since the service was first rolled out in 2016.

According to Retail Customer Experience, this move is meant to fuel the company’s next phase of growth as it drives digital sales. So far, these sales, which consist of online, app and kiosk orders, constitute 30 percent of total company sales.