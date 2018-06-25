Party City to Launch ‘Toy City’

Party City (Rockaway, N.J.) is seizing on the opportunity to enter the toy market upon Toys “R” Us’ (Wayne, N.J.) end. It has announced it will open 50 pop-up toy stores, called “Toy City,” this September.

The retailer has strategically planned the opening of the pop-ups with its busy season, during its peak Halloween sales. Its Toy City pop-ups will be placed alongside its Halloween sections to drive customers, according to CNBC. The pop-ups will run through the holiday season.

"The creation of a Toy City concept to complement our temporary seasonal retail strategy is a logical extension of our brand; one that will allow us to leverage our existing pop-up store capabilities and capitalize on the category whitespace that has recently been created," said Party City CEO James Harrison in a statement.