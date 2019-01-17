Payless Considers Strategic Alternatives

An investment firm has been reportedly hired
Payless ShoeSource (Topeka, Kan.) is considering “strategic alternatives,” and, to that end, has hired an investment firm to assist in the process.
New York-based PJ Solomon has been hired by the chain, according to Reuters, though the company has not confirmed the news. According to sources, those alternatives may include a sale or restructuring.
The move comes less than 18 months after the company emerged from bankruptcy and is an effort to avoid a second bankruptcy filing.