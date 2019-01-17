Payless Considers Strategic Alternatives

Payless ShoeSource (Topeka, Kan.) is considering “strategic alternatives,” and, to that end, has hired an investment firm to assist in the process.

New York-based PJ Solomon has been hired by the chain, according to Reuters, though the company has not confirmed the news. According to sources, those alternatives may include a sale or restructuring.

The move comes less than 18 months after the company emerged from bankruptcy and is an effort to avoid a second bankruptcy filing.