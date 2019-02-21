Payless Files for Bankruptcy

Payless (Topeka, Kan.) has officially filed for bankruptcy. With that announcement, it also confirmed it will close all 2500 of its North American stores. It had previously announced last week that it would liquidate and close 2100 stores.

The liquidations and closures will not affect its franchise stores nor its Latin American locations. The company expects most stores to close by the end of May, though some may close as early as March, depending on how the liquidation sales go.

The company previously filed for bankruptcy in April 2017 when it also closed hundreds of stores, according to CBS News.