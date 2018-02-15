Peace. Joy. Windows. | 2017 Holiday Windows Recap, Part II

For more holiday windows, check vmsd.com throughout the month of February.

Bloomingdale's, New York

"The Greatest Showman"

Design: John Klimkowski, ovp visual; Leigh Ann Tischler, director, window design; Scott Robinson, production, graphic design specialist; Laurent Kurz, fashion and creative specialist; G Felix, costume & creative specialist; Todd Mario, lighting design, creative & production specialist; Anthony Negron, production, rigging and creative specialist; Spaeth Design, set production, motors, animations. Candyspace, photo booth interactive; Rootstein, custom mannequins and wigs.

Photography: Michael Steele, Jersey City, N.J.



New Yaohan, Macau, China

"20th Anniversary X Christmas Celebration Windows"

New Yaohan VM Team: Kenneth Yim, Deputy Design Manager; Elli Kwok, Senior Visual Merchandiser; Ophelia Vong, Visual Merchandiser

Photography: Mars Wong, Macau, China

Butch Blum

"White Winter"

Collin Agostini, Independent Designer

Photography: David Matsudaira, Seattle

Christofle, New York

"Christofle Holiday Windows"

Emeline Vogel, Windows, Events & PLV Manager

Photography: Courtesy of Visual Citi, New York

Woodstock Market, Acworth, Ga.

"Christmas Under the Sea"

Karen Bennett, Designer and fabrication; Cecil Steinway, Lead Painter and Carver; Logan Ahrens, Animation; Lisa Welty, Design Assistant; Pat Welty, Paint Assistant; Amy Ahrens, Paint Assistant

Photography: Karen Bennett, Acworth, Ga.

Lord & Taylor, New York

"The Best and the Brightest"

Lord & Taylor Visual Team: Denis Frenette, Senior VP, Merchandise Presentation; JD Diaz, VP, Creative; Roe Polermo, DVP, Merchandise Presentation and Store Visual; Ana Fernandes, Creative Director

Photography: Richard Cadan, Fairfield, Conn.

Coach, New York

"G'Love'tan Gifting"

Samar Younes, Design Director, Creative Environment; Joanna Roopchand, Design Manager, Creative Environment

Photography: Brian T. Silak, New York