Peace. Joy. Windows. | 2017 Holiday Windows Recap, Part II

Click here for Part I of the 2017 holiday windows recap, or click here to visit the original article inVMSD's digital edition.
For more holiday windows, check vmsd.com throughout the month of February.
Bloomingdale's, New York
"The Greatest Showman"
Design: John Klimkowski, ovp visual; Leigh Ann Tischler, director, window design; Scott Robinson, production, graphic design specialist; Laurent Kurz, fashion and creative specialist; G Felix, costume & creative specialist; Todd Mario, lighting design, creative & production specialist; Anthony Negron, production, rigging and creative specialist; Spaeth Design, set production, motors, animations. Candyspace, photo booth interactive; Rootstein, custom mannequins and wigs.
Photography: Michael Steele, Jersey City, N.J.
New Yaohan, Macau, China
"20th Anniversary X Christmas Celebration Windows"
New Yaohan VM Team: Kenneth Yim, Deputy Design Manager; Elli Kwok, Senior Visual Merchandiser; Ophelia Vong, Visual Merchandiser
Photography: Mars Wong, Macau, China
Butch Blum
"White Winter"
Collin Agostini, Independent Designer
Photography: David Matsudaira, Seattle
Christofle, New York
"Christofle Holiday Windows"
Emeline Vogel, Windows, Events & PLV Manager
Photography: Courtesy of Visual Citi, New York
Woodstock Market, Acworth, Ga.
"Christmas Under the Sea"
Karen Bennett, Designer and fabrication; Cecil Steinway, Lead Painter and Carver; Logan Ahrens, Animation; Lisa Welty, Design Assistant; Pat Welty, Paint Assistant; Amy Ahrens, Paint Assistant
Photography: Karen Bennett, Acworth, Ga.
Lord & Taylor, New York
"The Best and the Brightest"
Lord & Taylor Visual Team: Denis Frenette, Senior VP, Merchandise Presentation; JD Diaz, VP, Creative; Roe Polermo, DVP, Merchandise Presentation and Store Visual; Ana Fernandes, Creative Director
Photography: Richard Cadan, Fairfield, Conn.
Coach, New York
"G'Love'tan Gifting"
Samar Younes, Design Director, Creative Environment; Joanna Roopchand, Design Manager, Creative Environment
Photography: Brian T. Silak, New York