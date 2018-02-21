Peace. Joy. Windows. | 2017 Holiday Windows Recap, Part III

For more holiday windows, check vmsd.com throughout the month of February.
Visit Part I here. Visit Part II here.
For the original article in VMSD's Digital Edition, click here.
Level Shoes, Dubai, U.A.E.
"Disco Dynasty"
Mark Bowler, Visual Merchandising Division Manager; Maria Merino, Display Design Supervisor; Genelyn Torres, Display Designer
Photography: Jaseem Mohammed, Dubai, U.A.E.
Liverpool Mexico, Mexico City
"White Christmas Wishes"
Alejandro Ruiz Gonzalez, Creative Art Director; Ricardo de la Cruz, Senior Buyer
Photography: Diana Quintana Zamora, Mexico City
Westfield World Trade Center, New York
"A Light to Remember"
Holiday Image LLC; Matthew Schwam, CEO; Ted Mather, Lighting Designer; Cara Klein, Visual Designer; Jacob Garcia, Project Manager
Photography: Cara Klein, New York
Saks Fifth Ave., New York
"Once Upon a Holiday"
Lucy Bouwman, Visual Director; Richard D'Amaro, Production Designer; Sean Robertson, Production; Chi Lee, Production
Photography: Stefan Falke, New York
MartinPatrick3, Minneapolis
"Rudolph's Reindeer"
Stephen Arthur Trevino, Designer; Greg M. Walsh, Principal; Jamie Sorenson, Visual Lead
Photography: Stephen Arthur Trevino, Minneapolis
Kesslers Diamonds, Milwaukee
"Dress Up Your Holidays with Bling"
Retailworks Inc., Mequon, Wis.; Lyn Falk, President; Kim White, Display Director and Artist; Sue Boyle, Project Manager, Display and Graphic Artist; Sue Lawton, Display Artist
Photography: Justin Sturdevant, Racine, Wis.
Stanley Korshak, Dallas
"Enchanted Holiday 2017"
Bret McKinney, Creative Director; Ben Lewis, Associate Director; Michael McPheeters, Muralist; Cheryl Smith, Hair; LB Rosser, Hair; Johnny Edwards, Sculptor; Mackenzie Brittingham, Costumes; Jan Strimple, Costumes; Rob Bradford, Costumes; EndDesign, Props; CostumeWorld; Vera Wang Bride
Photography: Miriam Ghodratnama, Dallas