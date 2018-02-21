Peace. Joy. Windows. | 2017 Holiday Windows Recap, Part III

For more holiday windows, check vmsd.com throughout the month of February.

For the original article in VMSD's Digital Edition, click here.



Level Shoes, Dubai, U.A.E.

"Disco Dynasty"

Mark Bowler, Visual Merchandising Division Manager; Maria Merino, Display Design Supervisor; Genelyn Torres, Display Designer

Photography: Jaseem Mohammed, Dubai, U.A.E.



Liverpool Mexico, Mexico City

"White Christmas Wishes"

Alejandro Ruiz Gonzalez, Creative Art Director; Ricardo de la Cruz, Senior Buyer

Photography: Diana Quintana Zamora, Mexico City



Westfield World Trade Center, New York

"A Light to Remember"

Holiday Image LLC; Matthew Schwam, CEO; Ted Mather, Lighting Designer; Cara Klein, Visual Designer; Jacob Garcia, Project Manager

Photography: Cara Klein, New York



Saks Fifth Ave., New York

"Once Upon a Holiday"

Lucy Bouwman, Visual Director; Richard D'Amaro, Production Designer; Sean Robertson, Production; Chi Lee, Production

Photography: Stefan Falke, New York



MartinPatrick3, Minneapolis

"Rudolph's Reindeer"

Stephen Arthur Trevino, Designer; Greg M. Walsh, Principal; Jamie Sorenson, Visual Lead

Photography: Stephen Arthur Trevino, Minneapolis



Kesslers Diamonds, Milwaukee

"Dress Up Your Holidays with Bling"

Retailworks Inc., Mequon, Wis.; Lyn Falk, President; Kim White, Display Director and Artist; Sue Boyle, Project Manager, Display and Graphic Artist; Sue Lawton, Display Artist

Photography: Justin Sturdevant, Racine, Wis.



Stanley Korshak, Dallas

"Enchanted Holiday 2017"

Bret McKinney, Creative Director; Ben Lewis, Associate Director; Michael McPheeters, Muralist; Cheryl Smith, Hair; LB Rosser, Hair; Johnny Edwards, Sculptor; Mackenzie Brittingham, Costumes; Jan Strimple, Costumes; Rob Bradford, Costumes; EndDesign, Props; CostumeWorld; Vera Wang Bride

Photography: Miriam Ghodratnama, Dallas