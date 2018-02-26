Peace. Joy. Windows. | 2017 Holiday Windows Recap, Part IV

For more holiday windows, check vmsd.com throughout the month of February.

For the original article in VMSD's Digital Edition, click here.



Altar'd State, Knoxville, Tenn.

Norman Millard, Visual Director; Altar'd State in-house visual team

Photography: Norman Millard, Knoxville, Tenn.



Michael Kors, London

"MK Holidays"

Michael Kors Design Team/Booma Group, London

Photography: Courtesy of Booma Group, London



Tootsies, Houston

"Holiday Traditions"

Marco Salinas, Visual Manager; Fady Armanious, Creative Director; Abel Sanchez, Prop Maker; Tina Black, Visual Assistant; Samantha Jackson, Visual Assistant; Chris McCardell, Visual Assistant

Photography: Marco Salinas, Houston



Monclear, London

"Monclear Holidays"

Monclear Design Team/Booma Group, London

Photography: Courtesy of Booma Group, London



873 Broadway, New York/Kellogg's Rice Krispies

"Kellogg's Rice Krispies #treatsfortoys"

Mikon Van Gastel, Creative Director

Sibling Rivalry Studio, Concept and Design; Mikon van Gastel, Creative Director; Maggie Meade, EP; Joanna Fillie, HoP/Producer; Raphael Sorcio, Senior Project Manager; Jeremie Gueracague, Construction Coordinator; Bartley Stevens, Lead Carpenter; Josh Barash, Lead Installer; Luca Giovanopoulos, Charge Scenic; Trevor Walker, Head of Technology; Bednark Studio Inc., Fabrication.

Photography: Courtesy of Sibling Rivalry, New York



Robinsons, Singapore

"Every Wish Matters"

Elizabeth Kwan, Head of Visual Merchandising; Remy Ramli, Senior VM Manager; Silas Chong, VM Manager; Sleng Teoh, VM Manager; Joanne Sam, Senior VM Executive; Danis Goh, Senior VM Executive; Hazni, VM Coordinator; Arshid, VM Coordinator; Becca Ang, Visual Merchandiser

Photography: Justin Toh, Singapore



Vans, Costa Mesa, Calif.

"Van Doren HO17 Workshop"

Ingrid Trujillo, Director of Environmental Design; Ina Kanaoki, Environmental Designer

Photography: Biana Dadivas, Costa Mesa, Calif.



Steve's on the Square, Philadelphia, Miss.

"Modern Day Christmas"

Jacob Whitney, Buyer; Steve Wilkerson, Owner; Jenny Lynn Wilkerson, Owner; Amanda Richardson, Buyer

Photography: Amanda Richardson, Philadelphia, Miss.