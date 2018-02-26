Peace. Joy. Windows. | 2017 Holiday Windows Recap, Part IV

For more holiday windows, check vmsd.com throughout the month of February.
Visit Part I here. Visit Part II here. Visit Part III here.
For the original article in VMSD's Digital Edition, click here.
Altar'd State, Knoxville, Tenn.
Norman Millard, Visual Director; Altar'd State in-house visual team
Photography: Norman Millard, Knoxville, Tenn.
Michael Kors, London
"MK Holidays"
Michael Kors Design Team/Booma Group, London
Photography: Courtesy of Booma Group, London
Tootsies, Houston
"Holiday Traditions"
Marco Salinas, Visual Manager; Fady Armanious, Creative Director; Abel Sanchez, Prop Maker; Tina Black, Visual Assistant; Samantha Jackson, Visual Assistant; Chris McCardell, Visual Assistant
Photography: Marco Salinas, Houston
Monclear, London
"Monclear Holidays"
Monclear Design Team/Booma Group, London
Photography: Courtesy of Booma Group, London
873 Broadway, New York/Kellogg's Rice Krispies
"Kellogg's Rice Krispies #treatsfortoys"
Mikon Van Gastel, Creative Director
Sibling Rivalry Studio, Concept and Design; Mikon van Gastel, Creative Director; Maggie Meade, EP; Joanna Fillie, HoP/Producer; Raphael Sorcio, Senior Project Manager; Jeremie Gueracague, Construction Coordinator; Bartley Stevens, Lead Carpenter; Josh Barash, Lead Installer; Luca Giovanopoulos, Charge Scenic; Trevor Walker, Head of Technology; Bednark Studio Inc., Fabrication.
Photography: Courtesy of Sibling Rivalry, New York
Robinsons, Singapore
"Every Wish Matters"
Elizabeth Kwan, Head of Visual Merchandising; Remy Ramli, Senior VM Manager; Silas Chong, VM Manager; Sleng Teoh, VM Manager; Joanne Sam, Senior VM Executive; Danis Goh, Senior VM Executive; Hazni, VM Coordinator; Arshid, VM Coordinator; Becca Ang, Visual Merchandiser
Photography: Justin Toh, Singapore
Vans, Costa Mesa, Calif.
"Van Doren HO17 Workshop"
Ingrid Trujillo, Director of Environmental Design; Ina Kanaoki, Environmental Designer
Photography: Biana Dadivas, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Steve's on the Square, Philadelphia, Miss.
"Modern Day Christmas"
Jacob Whitney, Buyer; Steve Wilkerson, Owner; Jenny Lynn Wilkerson, Owner; Amanda Richardson, Buyer
Photography: Amanda Richardson, Philadelphia, Miss.