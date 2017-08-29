Perfumania Files for Bankruptcy

Perfumania (Sunrise, Fla.) filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend. The company plans to emerge from the bankruptcy as a private company, though it does expect to close 64 of its 226 stores.

The retailer intends to use the bankruptcy to recapitalize and help it improve areas of its business, including its digital presence by investing in its e-commerce business.

The retailer has also been working to reduce expenses, improve the efficiency of its supply chain, optimize marketing and improve its long-term operating results, reports Retail Dive.

The company’s stores will continue to operate as usual throughout the process and employees are expected to be paid their regular salaries.