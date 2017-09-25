PetSmart Continues Expansion

PetSmart (Phoenix) opened 15 new stores during the most recent fiscal quarter, bringing its 2017 new store total to 33.

“We continue to focus on meeting the evolving needs of pets and pet parents alike,” said Brian Amkraut, PetSmart’s executive vice president of real estate, strategy, store operations and services, according to the Phoenix Business Journal. “Continuing to expand our brick-and-mortar footprint is an important part of our strategy to be the most convenient, best-in-class pet retailer.”

PetSmart now operates 1556 brick-and-mortar stores.