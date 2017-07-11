PetSmart Expands in U.S. and Canada

PetSmart Inc. (Phoenix, Ariz.) has opened 18 new stores in U.S. and Canada in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

“Our new stores capitalize on exciting trends in the pet industry, including new service offerings like Dog Therapy Training, while providing a unique in-store customer experience for pet parents,” said Brian Amkraut, executive vp of real estate, strategy, store operations and services for PetSmart, in a press release. “Expanding our retail footprint is a key component of PetSmart’s omnichannel strategy focused on convenience, including same-day and scheduled at-home delivery, as well as the popular buy online pick up in store option.”

Last year, PetSmart opened 70 new stores and now operates a total of 1542 stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.