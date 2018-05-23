PetSmart Names New CEO

PetSmart (Phoenix) has named a new Chief Executive Officer. J.K. Symancyk will join the company as CEO on June 11.

He is currently CEO at Academy Sports + Outdoors (Katy, Texas), a role he has served in since 2015. While there, Symancyk has focused on creating and implementing a new strategic growth plan while improving organizational performance.

He also previously was President at Meijer (Grand Rapids, Mich.) and worked in various management and merchandising positions with Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.).

According to Retail Leader, the company hopes Symancyk will help transform the retailer into “the most convenient, best-in-class pet retailer.”