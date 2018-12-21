Pier 1 CEO Steps Down

Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 announced that Chief Executive Officer Alasdair James has stepped down from the role. Longtime boardmember Cheryl Bachelder has been appointed to the position of interim ceo, effective immediately.

James had been with the company since May 2017, having joined the company from Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Sears where he had been president over Kmart stores for three years.

Bachelder has been on Pier 1’s board since 2012. She was also ceo at Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen (Miami) from 2007 to 2017.

The company has also hired advisers to help it consider strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, reports The Dallas Morning News.