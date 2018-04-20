Pier 1 Closing Up to 25 Stores

Pier 1 Imports Inc. (Fort Worth, Texas) announced that it will be closing up to 25 stores over the next couple of years. The company has not revealed which locations are slated to close or exactly when the closures will take place.

This compares with the fact that during the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company closed one store. It plans to close about 17 stores total in fiscal 2018.

The news coincided with its most recent quarterly earnings call, which revealed that net sales had decreased 1.4 percent despite improved sales in November and “a solid Black Friday weekend,” according to WHIO.