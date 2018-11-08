Pier 1 Creates New Exec Role

Donna Noce Colaco has been appointed Chief Customer Officer
Posted November 8, 2018

Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 has created a new executive position to lead its merchandising business: Donna Noce Colaco has been appointed Chief Customer Officer, effective December 3.

In this role, Colaco will oversee product development, planning and allocation as well as stores, marketing and e-commerce.

Colaco has more than 40 years in the industry, most recently working as brand president at White House Black Market (Fort Myers, Fla.), where she led a brand repositioning and business turnaround. Prior to that, she also worked for Ann Taylor Stores Corp. (New York) and Limited Brands Inc. (Columbus, Ohio), according to Home Textiles Today.

